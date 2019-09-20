US Markets

Uber sues New York City over 'cruising cap' rule -filing

Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

Uber Technologies Inc sued New York City on Friday over a new rule limiting how much time its drivers can spend in their vehicles in Manhattan without passengers, saying the rule threatens to undermine the company's ride sharing model.

In its complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, Uber called the "cruising cap" rule adopted last month "arbitrary and capricious," and said it was based on a flawed economic model.

Uber also named the city's Taxi and Limousine Commission as a defendant.

