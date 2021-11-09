Uber Strives to Reach Profitability

Ride-hailing and food delivery giant Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) has been recovering from the pandemic, but it has yet to be profitable. I’m neutral on Uber stock. (See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks)

Recent Results

Last week, Uber company reported that gross bookings reached an all-time high of $23.1 billion, up 57% year-over-year. Still, it lost $2.4 billion, with $2.0 billion thanks to Uber's equity investments revaluation.

The only bright spot in the report was an adjusted EBITDA of $8 million, with Mobility margins at 5.5% of gross bookings and Delivery getting closer to breakeven.

The company's leadership hailed the results: "Our early and decisive investments in driver growth are still paying dividends, with drivers steadily returning to the platform, leading to further improvement in the consumer experience," said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO. "This is especially important as Mobility reignites. Mobility Gross Bookings are up 18% over just the last two months and this Halloween weekend surpassed 2019 levels."

CFO Nelson Chai was on the same page, praising the company's Delivery segment's progress towards profitability: "While we recognize it's just a step, reaching total-company Adjusted EBITDA profitability is an important milestone for Uber. Not only did our Mobility business recover to pre-COVID margins this quarter, our core restaurant delivery business was profitable on an Adjusted EBITDA basis for the first time as well, bringing the full Delivery segment close to breakeven."

TipRanks' Smart Score

TipRanks's Smart Score rating system assigns Uber a Smart Score of 8 out 10, citing positive analyst, blogger, hedge fund, and news sentiment. This is contrasted by negative technicals, fundamentals, and very negative TipRanks investors sentiment.

Wall Street's Take

Wall Street seems to share the enthusiasm of Uber's management, even though Uber's shares have lost 12% of their value year-to-date compared to a 25% gain for the S&P500 (SPY).

Uber has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 19 Buys and one Hold rating assigned in the past three months. The average Uber Technologies price target of $69.75 implies 55.4% upside potential. Price targets range from a high of $82 to a low of $50.

That's an ambitious price target given the several headwinds the company continues to face, like the lingering of the pandemic, the threat of regulations in different states that it operates in, liability lawsuits, and competition from Lyft, as was discussed in a previous piece here.

Until these problems are addressed, Uber has a long drive to profitability.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Panos Mourdoukoutas didn’t own shares of Uber.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. TipRanks makes no warranties about the completeness, accuracy, or reliability of such information. Nothing in this article should be taken as a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Nothing in the article constitutes legal, professional, investment, and/or financial advice and/or takes into account the specific needs and/or requirements of an individual, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters or subject discussed therein. TipRanks and its affiliates disclaim all liability or responsibility with respect to the content of the article, and any action taken upon the information in the article is at your own and sole risk. The link to this article does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by TipRanks or its affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results, prices or performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.