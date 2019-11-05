Uber Stock, Shake Shack Are Falling as the Dow Chugs Ahead Again

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite rose again, building on Monday’s gains.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.3%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.2% and Nasdaq Composite futures have risen 0.2%.

First the bad news on stocks. Disappointing earnings, reported Monday evening, sent several plunging.

Uber Technologies (ticker: UBER) dropped 6.3% in after hours trading Monday. The ride-hailing start up lost less money than Wall Street expected, but the company missed underlying bookings and ride-sharing goals. “Overall this was a B- quarter by Dara & Co.,” wrote Wedbush analyst Dan Ives in a Tuesday research report.

Burger chain Shake Shack (SHAK) shares also dropped Monday evening—about 16%—after comparable-store sales grew more slowly that Wall Street expected. Sales growth at restaurants open more than one year was 2% in the third quarter. Wall Street hoped for closer to 3%.

Myriad Genetics (MYGN) is faring the worst. Its stock plummeted 35% in after-hours trading Monday. The company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings missed Wall Street estimates—by a lot.

Myriad reported 8 cents in per share earnings. Wall Street expected 31 cents. Insurance reimbursement issues for some Myriad cancer products affected the results. “Despite this setback, we expect earnings to be significantly higher in the second half of the fiscal year and believe that a number of important upsides will materialize during the fiscal year generating momentum as we transition into fiscal year 2021,” said CEO Mark Capone in the company’s news release.

Now a sliver of good news.

Beyond Meat (BYND) shares are back above $80, rising 2% in premarket trading after Bernstein upgraded the stock to the equivalent of Buy.

