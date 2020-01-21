Uber Stock Rises After Sale of Food Delivery Business in India

Uber’s stock rose in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the company sold its food delivery business in India to local rival Zomato

The all-stock deal for Uber Eats India will give Uber a 9.99% stake in Zomato, one of the largest food apps in India. The ride-hailing app company said the country remains an “exceptionally important market” for the business. Uber shares rose 1.7% before the open, having initially surged on rumors of the deal in December.

Zomato was recently valued at $3.55 billion, valuing the Uber Eats deal at roughly $355 million.

Uber Eats India customers, restaurants and delivery partners will be redirected from the app to the Zomato platform from today, the company said in a statement.

Uber has made similar exits from other global markets, making billions from selling its Chinese business to ride-hailing rival DiDi, its Russian business to Yandex Taxi and its Southeast Asia unit to Singapore-based Grab. Uber took a stake in all three companies.

Analysts at investment company Wedbush, led by Ygal Arounian, said the Uber Eats India deal ended a “dark chapter” for the company in the country, where it has struggled to gain market share against entrenched domestic players Zomato and Swiggy.

They said in a note: “Taking a step back this is a smart strategic move to cut its losses on the food delivery business in India as with the company’s strategic and financial vision to hit profitability by 2021.

“In many markets Uber needs to decide if it financially and strategically makes sense to aggressively go after or ultimately cede share and look at alternatives.”

They added that investor optimism was finally starting to perk up after a slump following Uber’s initial public offering last year.

Justin Patterson, an analyst at investment bank Raymond James, called the Uber Eats India sale inevitable at the end of last year and said it enabled Uber to “retain indirect regional exposure (via the stake) while reallocating resources towards core markets.”

Looking ahead. The deal may be viewed as another retreat by Uber but once again the company has secured a stake in a market leader as a result, which could prove a smart move. The stock has climbed 18% so far in 2020 and investors seem optimistic about the company’s profitability targets, ride-sharing growth and more-considered approach to strategy.

