UBER Stock Price Decreases 12% YTD: Exit Now or Stay Put?

Shares of Uber Technologies UBER have declined 12.3% so far this year, underperforming the Zacks Internet-Services industry and the S&P 500 Index, of which it is a key member. In comparison, shares of rival Lyft LYFT have dropped even more steeply in the same timeframe.

YTD Price Comparison

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As Uber continues to underperform its industry, investors may be questioning the stock’s short-term outlook. Examining the company’s strengths, challenges, and key growth catalysts can provide insight into whether the recent decline represents a buying opportunity or calls for a more cautious approach.

Key Tailwinds for UBER Stock

Commendable Expansion Efforts: Although Uber’s core business is ride-hailing, it has steadily expanded into areas like food delivery and freight. Diversification is crucial for large companies to manage risk, and Uber has been particularly effective in doing so through acquisitions, geographic expansion, new product offerings and innovation. Its efforts to grow internationally are noteworthy, as they provide the added advantage of geographic diversification. By making strategic investments, Uber continues to broaden its services and strengthen its overall platform.

The company is also focused on boosting Uber Eats and has signed several recent agreements to support that goal. Uber Eats is the online food ordering and delivery platform of Uber. Last month, Uber and Ulta Beauty ULTA, the largest specialty beauty retailer in the United States, announced the launch of more than 1,500 Ulta Beauty stores on the Uber Eats marketplace.

Now, customers nationwide can access a wide selection of beauty and wellness products, including makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrances, tools, devices and other essentials, through on-demand or scheduled delivery. The collaboration offers shoppers a convenient way to purchase gifts or replenish everyday products.

The inclusion of Ulta Beauty further expands Uber Eats’ beauty and retail offerings by providing customers with products across multiple categories and price ranges. Consumers can now explore thousands of items from more than 600 brands available through Ulta Beauty, all accessible via the Uber Eats app with same-day delivery options.

Gross Bookings Growth: Uber continues to benefit from strong growth in gross bookings, driven by steady demand across its platform. The company has been recording solid double-digit growth in gross bookings across both its mobility and delivery businesses.

Despite the crisis in the Middle East, gross bookings from UBER’s Mobility business were highly impressive, aiding the first-quarter 2026 results. Gross bookings from the Mobility segment in the March quarter increased 20% year over year on a constant-currency basis to $26.4 billion. Gross bookings from the Delivery segment in the first quarter rose 23% year over year on a constant-currency basis to $26 billion. Total gross bookings jumped 25% to $53.7 billion.

The gross bookings forecast for the second quarter of 2026 is also very impressive, highlighting the bullishness surrounding the key metric. Despite the ongoing tensions in the Middle East and the resultant fuel price spike, gross bookings are projected in the range of $56.25-$57.75 billion, highlighting growth of 18% to 22% year over year on a constant-currency basis. The outlook assumes a roughly 2 percentage-point currency tailwind to total reported year-over-year growth.

Continued expansion in gross bookings strengthens Uber’s revenue base, improves operating leverage across its platform and deepens network effects among riders, drivers and merchants. Gross bookings are strong at rival Lyft as well, mainly owing to the growing active rider base, expansion into new markets and the success of its customer-friendly "Price Lock" feature.

Impressive Earnings History: Uber’s earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters (missing the mark on the other occasion). The average beat is 89.6%.

Uber Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Uber Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote

UBER Shares Cheap: The stock is undervalued compared with its industry. It is currently trading at a price-to-sales multiple of 2.37, lower than the industry levels.

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Some Challenges That Cannot be Ignored

Uber’s shares have dropped primarily on concerns regarding competition in the robotaxi and autonomous driving (“AV”) space. Alphabet’s GOOGL Waymo is already operating fully driverless Level 4 systems across multiple cities at commercial scale. Waymo currently delivers more than 500,000 paid robotaxi rides weekly across multiple U.S. cities without safety monitors or chase vehicles. The increasing use of autonomous rides through Alphabet’s robotaxi unit is impacting Uber’s core business – ride-hailing.

Launched in 2009 as part of Google’s Self-Driving Car unit before being reorganized into an independent company under the Alphabet umbrella, Waymo has already started large-scale, fully driverless services in multiple U.S. cities. Its entire fleet runs without safety drivers. Lyft is also looking to be a key player in the lucrative AV space.

High operating costs are also hurting UBER stock. The anticipation of Uber continuing to incur high costs, courtesy of its AV-related investments, may have kept investors wary, contributing to the downward stock movement.

How to Play Uber Stock Now?

Although Uber's shares have underperformed recently, and it continues to face challenges from the debt load and broader macroeconomic uncertainties, the long-term growth prospects remain favorable.

A key strength lies in Uber's focus on diversification and initiatives aimed at enhancing shareholder value. In the fast-growing AV market, the company has pursued a partnership-driven approach to participate in the opportunity while minimizing risk. Collaborating with leading AV technology providers allows Uber to avoid the significant research and development expenses required to develop autonomous capabilities internally, while still advancing its position within the evolving mobility ecosystem.

Overall, Uber's global scale, strategic investments and diversified business model provide a solid foundation for sustained long-term growth. Given these strengths, retaining positions in this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock despite its recent weakness appears reasonable. However, prospective investors may find it prudent to wait for a more compelling entry point before initiating new positions.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.