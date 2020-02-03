Uber Stock, Nike Are Rising as the Dow Recovers Some Ground

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the other main U.S. stock indexes were poised to rebound slightly following their rout on Friday.

U.S. shares were poised to rebound slightly following their rout on Friday.

Coronavirus fears continue to grip global markets as the Shanghai Composite Index fell nearly 8% on its first day of trading in after the extended Lunar New Year holiday, but U.S. shares were poised to recover some of the ground they lost on Friday.

The drop in China came even though the People’s Bank of China said that it would inject $173 billion of liquidity into the system and urged brokers to suspend lending shares, in an effort to curb short selling.

There are more than 17,000 identified cases of the coronavirus and more than 360 people have died from the illness.

U.S. markets were looking to recover from Friday’s sell-off with all three major stock indexes pointing to a positive open. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 118 points, or 0.4% in premarket trading, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite futures were up 0.5%.

Uber Technologies (UBER) saw its shares climb 1.2% premarket after the stock was added to Wedbush’s “Best Ideas” list. Wedbush analysts sees promise in the ride-sharing company as it works to rationalize its food-delivery business.

Nike (NKE) shares popped 2% after J.P. Morgan analysts said that the stock’s recent pullback represented a buying opportunity.

Alphabet (GOOG) shares were up 1% in premarket trading. The parent company of Google, the search company, is expected to report fourth- quarter results after the bell Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.