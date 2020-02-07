Uber Stock Is Surging as the Dow Slips Back From Record Territory

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the other major U.S. stock indexes were modestly lower after closing at record levels on Thursday.

U.S. markets are poised to open in the red following a winning streak that saw all major indexes close at record highs on Thursday. The modest slide follows weak economic data coming from Europe.

Wall Street, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of January employment figures from the U.S. Labor Department at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were off 90 points or 0.3%, matching similar dips in futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. Oil was also down with West Texas Intermediate crude falling 0.8% to $50.57 a barrel as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries considers production cuts.

On Wall Street, earnings continue to drive some of the biggest moves in stocks.

Uber Technologies (ticker: UBER) saw shares climb 6.5% after the ride-hailing company revealed it expected to be profitable on an adjusted basis in the fourth quarter. Uber had previously forecast that it would be in the black in 2021.

Canada Goose (GOOS) shares plunged 8% after the outerwear manufacturer slashed its forecast due to the coronavirus. It said it is “experiencing significant reductions in revenue” in China.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) climbed 1.7%. Revenue was higher than forecast and the videogame company said Call of Duty Mobile installations surpassed 150 million.

