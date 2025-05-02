$UBER stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UBER stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $537,051,252 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $UBER:
$UBER Insider Trading Activity
$UBER insiders have traded $UBER stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JILL HAZELBAKER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 58,780 shares for an estimated $4,536,660.
- TONY WEST (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,866 shares for an estimated $3,308,324.
- NIKKI KRISHNAMURTHY (SVP and Chief People Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,431,394
- PRASHANTH MAHENDRA-RAJAH (CFO) sold 2,750 shares for an estimated $206,250
$UBER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,218 institutional investors add shares of $UBER stock to their portfolio, and 750 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 55,898,289 shares (-57.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,371,784,792
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 52,125,476 shares (+79.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,144,208,712
- EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC removed 27,451,360 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,655,866,035
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 25,794,210 shares (-66.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,555,906,747
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 16,971,991 shares (-27.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,023,750,497
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 11,159,785 shares (-12.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $673,158,231
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 9,691,780 shares (-90.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $584,608,169
$UBER Government Contracts
We have seen $287,829 of award payments to $UBER over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- RIDESHARE SERVICES UBER: $52,000
- PROVIDE THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY (DOE) WITH RIDESHARE SERVICES UNDER THE GSA RIDESHARE BLANKET PURCHAS...: $50,000
- CSOSA RIDESHARE SHUTTLE SERVICES: $48,000
- NON-EMERGENCY TRANSPORTATION SERVICES FOR MIDSHIPMEN AT THE USMMA BASE PERIOD (8/1/2021-5/31/2022) + 3 OPTIONS: $40,000
- BPA CALL UNDER GSA RIDESHARE BPA.: $38,000
$UBER Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $UBER stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBER stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/10 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 02/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 01/29, 01/23, 12/18, 12/09.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
$UBER Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UBER in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/21/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/21/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/15/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024
$UBER Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UBER recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UBER in the last 6 months, with a median target of $87.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $90.0 on 04/03/2025
- Tom White from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $84.0 on 11/06/2024
