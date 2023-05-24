Uber steps up EV push in India with Uber Green

BENGALURU, May 24 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing platform Uber Technologies UBER.N is stepping up its efforts to go green in India by introducing more electric vehicles, partnering with more EV fleet operators, boosting financing options and giving its users the option to hire electric vehicles while booking their ride.

As part of the launch of "Uber Green" in June, it will join hands with Zypp Electric to roll out 10,000 electric two-wheelers in Delhi by 2024, partner with SIDBI to provide 10 billion rupees ($122.3 million) in EV financing and expand its tie-up with EV fleet providers such as Lithium, Everest and Moove, the company said on Wednesday.

