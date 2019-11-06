Uber Shares Under Pressure: What is an IPO Lock-Up Period?
Shares of Uber Technologies UBER are falling, hitting a new record low after its IPO lock-up period expired on Wednesday. The ride-hailing giant went public in May at $45 per share, but its value has taken a hit since then. UBER stock is down almost 40% since it IPO, and now trades at just under $27 per share.
What is an IPO lock-up period?
An IPO lock-up period places a restriction on insiders from selling shares of a company’s stock before it went public. The types of insiders include a company’s founders, owners, managers, and employees, and the waiting period typically ranges from 90 to 180 days.
Lock-up periods are either required by the underwriters, or imposed by the company that is going public. Investors who want to learn about a company’s lock-up period can find all the information in its S-1 filing with the SEC.
IPOs like Pinterest PINS, Snap Inc. SNAP, and Zoom Video ZM all saw their share price impacted by the lock-up period expiration.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Click to get this free report
Snap Inc. (SNAP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER): Free Stock Analysis Report
Pinterest, Inc. (PINS): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.