Uber sees flat EBITDA margins sequentially

Says substantial increases in commercial insurance costs passed on has caused elasticity from consumers. Says Uber (UBER) for business is really strong and a bright spot. Says not seeing signs of consumers trading down. Says expects insurance costs to go up at lower rate. Comments and guidance taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

