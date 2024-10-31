News & Insights

Uber sees flat EBITDA margins sequentially

October 31, 2024 — 08:48 am EDT

Says substantial increases in commercial insurance costs passed on has caused elasticity from consumers. Says Uber (UBER) for business is really strong and a bright spot. Says not seeing signs of consumers trading down. Says expects insurance costs to go up at lower rate. Comments and guidance taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

