Uber seeking options including partial sale for Uber Elevate - Axios

Uber Technologies Inc is seeking options for its Uber Elevate business, including strategic partnerships or a partial sale, Axios reported on Friday, citing multiple sources.

The move reflects Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi's obsession with achieving profitability, the report added. (https://bit.ly/31f3bub)

Uber declined to comment on the report.

