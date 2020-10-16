Uber seeking options including partial sale for Uber Elevate - Axios
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N is seeking options for its Uber Elevate business, including strategic partnerships or a partial sale, Axios reported on Friday, citing multiple sources.
The move reflects Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi's obsession with achieving profitability, the report added. (https://bit.ly/31f3bub)
Uber declined to comment on the report.
