Uber says received more-than 3,000 reports of sexual assault in U.S. in 2018

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N on Thursday said it had received more than 3,000 reports of sexual assault, including rape, related to its trips in the United States in 2018, at a time when it operated roughly 1.3 billion rides.

Uber said the 2018 figures represented a 16% drop in the rate of incidents from the previous year in the five most serious categories of sexual assault reported.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon Editing by Chris Reese)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com; +91 8861175297; Tweet @ismail___s;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.