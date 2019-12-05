Uber says received more-than 3,000 reports of sexual assault in U.S. in 2018

US Markets

Tina Bellon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday said it had received more than 3,000 reports of sexual assault, including rape, related to its trips in the United States in 2018, at a time when it operated roughly 1.3 billion rides.

Uber said the 2018 figures represented a 16% drop in the rate of incidents from the previous year in the five most serious categories of sexual assault reported.

