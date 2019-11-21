Uber says not in talks with Germany's Wirecard

BERLIN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Ride hailing company Uber UBER.N denied a German magazine report on Thursday that it was considering hiring Wirecard WDIG.DE as its main payments partner to replace Dutch platform Adyen ADYEN.AS.

"We are not in conversations with Wirecard for card acquiring," an Uber spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters when asked whether the report, in Manager Magazine, was accurate.

