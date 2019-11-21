US Markets

Uber says not in talks with Germany's Wirecard

Contributor
Douglas Busvine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

Ride hailing company Uber denied a German magazine report on Thursday that it was considering hiring Wirecard as its main payments partner to replace Dutch platform Adyen.

BERLIN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Ride hailing company Uber UBER.N denied a German magazine report on Thursday that it was considering hiring Wirecard WDIG.DE as its main payments partner to replace Dutch platform Adyen ADYEN.AS.

"We are not in conversations with Wirecard for card acquiring," an Uber spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters when asked whether the report, in Manager Magazine, was accurate.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Tom Sims)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 2888 4084; Reuters Messaging: douglas.busvine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular