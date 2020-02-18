US Markets

Uber says it is closing office in downtown Los Angeles

Kanishka Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Uber Technologies Inc said late on Tuesday that it was closing its office in downtown Los Angeles, where the ride-hailing company had employed customer support staff.

The move was reported earlier by the LA Times newspaper, which also added that the step will result in the elimination of about 80 jobs.

"In order to focus our footprint on larger Center of Excellence locations, we are closing the Uber office in downtown Los Angeles," an Uber spokesman said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

