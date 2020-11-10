Uber Rolls Out New Ride Reserve Feature

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) will soon allow its users to not only score a ride on the fly, but to also schedule one in advance. On Tuesday, the ridesharing giant announced it is launching Uber Reserve, a feature that will permit customers to book a ride up to 30 days ahead.

The company is rolling out Uber Advance next week in over 20 cities throughout the U.S. These include New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, and Seattle, and reservations can be made with the Uber Black and Black SUV services. The company promises to make Reserve available via its UberX, Comfort, and XL services by the end of this year.

Image source: Getty Images.

Riders will have to provide sufficient notice; the company said that Uber Advance requires a booking be made over two hours in advance. On-time pickup is ensured by the company; if this doesn't happen, it promises to pay the user $50 in Uber Cash.

The company said of Uber Reserve that it "helps you meet those moments that call for more assurance, like a doctor's appointment, an important meeting, or when you're heading to the airport to meet a loved one."

While Uber has struggled with significant declines in ridership due to the coronavirus pandemic, it recently scored a big legislative win in an important U.S. market. On Election Day, voters in California approved a ballot proposition reversing a state law that mandated the company treat its drivers as employees, rather than contractors. With this, Uber stands to save significant costs on worker benefits.

