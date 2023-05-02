Uber Rises 6% In Morning Trade Following Q1 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) are rising more than 6% Tuesday morning after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter results.

Net loss for the first-quarter narrowed to $157 million or $0.08 per share from $5.93 billion or $3.04 per share in the same quarter a year ago. On average, 30 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting loss of $0.09 per share.

Quarterly revenue increased to $8.823 billion from $6.854 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $8.72 billion.

UBER is at $34.95 currently. It has traded in the range of $19.90-$37.58 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.