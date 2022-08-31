UBER Rides on Delivery Business Amid a Rise in Expenses

Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER is benefiting from the improvement in Delivery operations and recovery in Mobility operations.

The company recently incurred a loss of $1.33 per share in the second quarter of 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 25 cents. In second-quarter 2021, Uber reported earnings of 58 cents per share.

Total revenues of $8,073 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,434.5 million. The top line jumped more than 100% year over year, backed by contribution from the acquisition of Transplace by Uber Freight and change in the business model for the company’s UK Mobility business.

How is Uber Technologies Doing?

Uber’s efforts to expand its Delivery operations in response to the surge in business are encouraging.Uber’s Delivery business is witnessing a boom with online order volumes surging amid the pandemic. Revenues from the segment increased 37% year over year in the second quarter of 2022, while gross bookings from the unit augmented 7%.

Continued recovery in the Mobility business is an added positive. With increased vaccinations in the United States and some other key markets, the company sees continued improvement in demand for Mobility. Mobility revenues jumped more than 100% year over year in second-quarter 2022 as ride volumes continued to rebound, while gross bookings from the unit improved 55%. For the third quarter, Uber expects gross bookings of $29 billion-$30 billion.

With a focus on financial discipline, recovery in Mobility operations and improvement in Delivery adjusted EBITDA, betterment in Uber’s adjusted EBITDA is encouraging. The company generated adjusted EBITDA of $364 million in the second quarter of 2022 against adjusted EBITDA loss of $509 million in the year-ago period. For the third quarter, adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be $440 million-$470 million.

However, rise in total costs and expenses poses a threat to Uber’s bottom line. Total costs and expenses surged 68.9% year over year in the first half of 2022, with sales and marketing expenses rising 5.2% and the cost of revenues augmenting more than 100%.

