Uber Reports Record Third Quarter Growth in 2024

Uber Technologies ( (UBER) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Uber Technologies presented to its investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc., a leader in the ride-hailing and delivery services sector, recently reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, marking a significant milestone in its operational history. The company, known for its expansive platform facilitating urban mobility and delivery services, is also at the forefront of integrating autonomous technology and offering innovative solutions across new customer segments and geographies.

In the latest quarter, Uber achieved a record in profitable growth, with gross bookings increasing by 16% year-over-year to $41 billion, and revenue rising by 20% to $11.2 billion. Notably, the company reported its first-ever GAAP operating income of over $1 billion. This success is attributed to an increase in both Mobility and Delivery segments, along with strategic advancements in safety and autonomous technology initiatives.

Key financial metrics highlighted include an adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 billion, reflecting a substantial 55% year-over-year increase. Operating cash flow stood at $2.2 billion, and free cash flow was $2.1 billion. The company also committed to returning capital to shareholders, executing $375 million in share repurchases, and plans to redeem $2 billion of outstanding debt in the upcoming quarter. The growth in the company’s Mobility and Delivery segments, with gross bookings for Mobility and Delivery growing by 17% and 16% year-over-year respectively, underscores Uber’s robust operational model.

Looking ahead, Uber’s management remains optimistic about maintaining its growth trajectory, with projected gross bookings for the next quarter expected to range between $42.75 billion and $44.25 billion, representing a 16% to 20% year-over-year growth. The adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter is anticipated to be between $1.78 billion and $1.88 billion, indicating a continued strong growth outlook.

With these results, Uber continues to bolster its position as a transformative force in the global transportation and delivery industries, leveraging its platform’s scale and innovative strategies to capture emerging opportunities while maintaining a focus on shareholder returns and sustainable growth.

