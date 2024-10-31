Uber reports Q3 EPS $1.20, consensus 41c

Reports Q3 revenue $11.2B, consensus $10.98B. Gross bookings grew 16% year-over-year and 20% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. “We delivered yet another record quarter of profitable growth at a global scale, reflecting the strength of our platform, which now has over 25 million Uber (UBER) One members,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO. “We continue to build with an eye towards the future, optimizing our products for new customer segments and geographies, introducing Rider Verification nationwide to increase safety for drivers, and launching shuttles to airports and venues. And of course, we continue to advance our autonomous strategy, demonstrating how Uber can help unlock this exciting technology for the world.” “We hit another important milestone this quarter, delivering over $1 billion in GAAP operating income for the first time in our company’s history, and are on track to deliver 20% Gross Bookings growth on a constant currency basis for the full year,” said Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, CFO. “We remain committed to returning capital to shareholders through repurchases, while strategically investing in organic growth vectors that will position us to capture the significant opportunities ahead.”

