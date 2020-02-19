Uber Reportedly Closing Down Customer Support Office In Los Angeles

(RTTNews) - Ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies has shut down a customer support office in downtown Los Angeles without providing advance notice to its staff and also laid off about 80 employees, the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday.

Uber employees were informed their jobs would be shifted to a customer support office in Manila in order to support the business as it grows, the report said, citing sources as well as a recording of comments from an Uber manager.

The employees at the Los Angeles office were primarily customer support staff who focused on driver outreach and were paid hourly wages. They dealt with tasks such as processing documents, explaining matters related to promotions and incentives, and resolving account issues.

The Los Angeles Times report quoted the Uber manager as saying that workers would receive severance packages and the company will also cover relocation for workers who found jobs in other Uber offices.

In October 2019, Uber had laid off about 350 employees across several different teams, as part of its final phase of layoffs of the process it began earlier in the year.

The job cuts affected employees at Uber Eats, performance marketing division, advanced technologies group, recruiting, and teams within the company's global rides and platform departments.

Uber previously laid off about 435 employees from its product and engineering teams in September, and it terminated about 400 employees from its marketing division in July.

Earlier in February, Uber reported a loss for the fourth quarter, but narrower than analysts' estimates. Revenues grew 37 percent year-over-year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.