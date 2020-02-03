Uber ready to take dispute with Colombia to international arbitration

BOGOTA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Uber has told the Colombian government it is considering taking its dispute with the Andean country to international arbitration, the company's general manager for Latin America George Gordon told Reuters. Citing violation of a trade deal with the United States for escalating the dispute, the ride-hailer said its initial calculations suggest damages from suspending its service in Colombia will exceed $250 million. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin, Editing by Franklin Paul) ((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;)) Keywords: UBER COLOMBIA/ (URGENT)

