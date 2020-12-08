UBER Reaches Deal With Aurora to Sell Self-Driving Unit

Uber Technologies UBER has entered into a definitive agreement with Aurora Innovation to sell its self-driving unit Advanced Technologies Group or ATG.



Per the terms of the agreement, Uber will invest $400 million in Aurora, a self-driving technology startup, to get a 26% stake in the company. Following the completion of the merger, Uber along with the existing ATG investors, and ATG employees who continue their employment with Aurora, are expected to have an approximate 40% ownership in the latter. Per the deal, Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will also serve on the board of the combined entity.



Additionally, once the transaction closes, Uber and Aurora will enter into an agreement by virtue of which the two companies can collaborate when it comes to launching and commercializing self-driving vehicles on Uber’s ridesharing network. Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

Uber’s self-driving unit suffered a major setback after one of its cars struck and killed a pedestrian in Arizona, back in 2018. By selling the ATG unit, the company should be able to focus on its core areas of strength, namely ride hailing and delivery. The unit was indeed a drag on its profitability goal. Net loss at ATG and Other Technology Programs was $303 million for the first nine months of 2020.

