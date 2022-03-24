Uber reaches deal to list all New York City taxis on app - WSJ

Adds details from report, background

March 24 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N has reached a deal to list all New York City taxis on its app, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Passengers will pay roughly the same fare for taxi rides as for Uber X rides, the report said.

Uber, whose shares were 5% higher before the bell, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The move could help ease a driver shortage faced by Uber as demand for rideshare increases due to a return to the office and in-person gatherings.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

