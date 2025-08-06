UBER Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Improves Year Over Year

Uber TechnologiesUBER reported solid second-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings per share of 63 cents outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny and improved 34% year over year.

Total revenues of $12.65 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.45 billion. The top line jumped 18% year over year on a reported basis and constant currency basis.

In the reported quarter, the majority (57.6%) of the company’s revenues came from Mobility. Revenues from this segment jumped 19% year over year on a reported basis and 18% on a constant currency basis to $7.28 billion. The actual segmental sales figure was above our expectation of $7.15 billion.

Revenues from the Delivery segment increased 25% year over year on a reported basis and 23% on a constant currency basis to $4.10 billion. The actual segmental sales figure was above our expectation of $3.90 billion.

Freight revenues were $1.26 billion, down 1% year over year on a reported basis as well as on a constant currency basis. The actual segmental sales figure was below our expectation of $1.29 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter surged 35% year over year to $2.11 billion. The reported figure lies within the guided range of $2.02-$2.12 billion.

Gross bookings from Mobility improved 16% year over year on a reported basis and 18% on a constant currency basis to $23.76 billion. Gross bookings from Delivery augmented 20% year over year on a reported basis and a constant currency basis to $21.73 billion. Gross bookings from Freight came in at $1.26 million in the second quarter, down 1% year over year on a reported basis and constant currency basis.

Total gross bookings ascended 17% year over year on a reported basis and 18% on a constant currency basis to $46.75 billion. The reported figure lies within the guided range of $45.75 billion-$47.25 billion.

Uber exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $6.43 billion compared with $5.13 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt, net of the current portion, was $9.57 billion compared with $8.35 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

Operating cash flow came in at $2.56 billion in the reported quarter. The free cash flow was $2.47 billion.

UBER’s 3Q25 Guidance

For the third quarter of 2025, Uber expects gross bookings in the range of$48.25 billion to $49.75 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 17-21% on a constant currency basis.

The adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be in the range of $2.19 billion to $2.29 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 30% to 36%.

UBER’s Zacks Rank

Key Sectoral Players to Report Q2 results

Uber’s main competitor, Lyft LYFT, is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 6. The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

We expect Lyft's performance in the to-be-reported quarter to have been boosted by an uptick in total revenues. Its top-line growth is likely to have been driven by an increase in active riders as the ride-share market rebounds from the pandemic lows. High inflation might, however, hurt results in the to-be-reported quarter.

Another key player from the broader Computer and Technology sector, DoorDash DASH, is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 6. DASH has an Earnings ESP of +3.03% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $3.16 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 20.3%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 42 cents per share, implying a rise of more than 100% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the past four quarters and missed twice, with the average negative surprise being 48%.

