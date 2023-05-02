Uber Q1 Loss Narrows, Beats Estimates; Stock Up Around 8% In Pre-market - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds share movement, outlook)

Uber Technologies (UBER) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$157 million, or -$0.08 per share. This compares with -$5.930 billion, or -$3.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Following the first-quarter earnings release, UBER was trading up by 7.97 percent at $35.35 per share, in the pre-market trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.7% to $8.823 billion from $6.854 billion last year.

Looking ahead, for the second-quarter, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $800 million - $850 million.

Uber Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

