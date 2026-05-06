UBER Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Year Over Year

Uber TechnologiesUBER reported mixed first-quarter 2026 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the mark.

Quarterly earnings per share of 72 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 70 cents. The reported figure matched the higher end of the company's guided range of 65-72 cents per share.

Total revenues of $13.2 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.3 billion. The top line jumped 14.4% year over year on a reported basis and 10% on a constant currency basis.

Uber Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Uber Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote

In the reported quarter, the majority (51.5%) of the company’s revenues came from Mobility. Revenues from this segment jumped 5% year over year on a reported basis and 1% on a constant currency basis to $6.79 billion. Revenues from the Delivery segment increased 34% year over year on a reported basis and 28% on a constant currency basis to $5.06 billion. Freight revenues were $1.33 billion, up 6% year over year on a reported basis as well as on a constant currency basis.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter surged 33% year over year to $2.48 billion. The reported figure lies above the guided range of $2.37 billion to $2.47 billion.

Gross bookings from Mobility improved 25% year over year on a reported basis and 20% on a constant currency basis to $26.39 billion. Gross bookings from Delivery augmented 28% year over year on a reported basis and 23% on a constant currency basis to $25.99 billion. Gross bookings from Freight came in at $1.33 million in the first quarter, up 6% year over year on a reported basis and on a constant currency basis.

Total gross bookings ascended 25% year over year on a reported basis and 21% on a constant currency basis to $53.72 billion. The reported figure lies above the guided range of $52.00 billion to $53.50billion.

Uber exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $5.55 billion compared with $7.10 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt, net of the current portion, was $10.5 billion, flat sequentially.

Operating cash flow was $2.35 billion in the reported quarter. The free cash flow was $2.28 billion.

UBER’s 2Q26 Guidance

For the second quarter of 2026, Uber expects gross bookings in the range of $ 56.2 billion to $57.75 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 18-22% on a constant currency basis. The guidance assumes a 2 percentage-point currency tailwind to total reported year-over-year growth.

Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of 78-82 cents, reflecting year-over-year growth of 31-38% at the midpoint. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents lies within the guidance.

The adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be in the range of $2.70 billion-$2.80 billion.

UBER’s Zacks Rank

Currently, UBER carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Sectoral Players to Report Q1 results

Uber’s main competitor, Lyft LYFT, is scheduled to report its first quarter of 2026 results on May 7. The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present.

We expect Lyft's performance in the to-be-reported quarter to have been boosted by an uptick in total revenues. Its top-line growth is likely to have been driven by an increase in active riders as the ride-share market rebounds from the pandemic lows. However, high inflation might hurt results in the to-be-reported quarter.

Another key player from the broader Computer and Technology sector, DoorDash DASH, is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 6. DASH has an Earnings ESP of +38.67% and a Zacks Rank #5 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $4.13 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 36.10%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 38 cents per share, implying a decline of 13.64% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the past four quarters and missed twice, with the average positive surprise being 7.10%.

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