Uber price target raised to $96 from $88 at BofA

BofA analyst Justin Post raised the firm’s price target on Uber (UBER) to $96 from $88 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of the company’s report due on October 31. Lyft (LYFT) suggested stable Q3 volume trends and Uber’s New Verticals should support solid Mobility growth, while BofA aggregated credit and debit card data for Online delivery growth accelerated slightly in September, the analyst tells investors in a preview. The firm forecasts Q3 bookings, revenue and EBITDA of $41.35B, $11.01B, and $1.67B, all of which it notes are “slightly above” Street forecasts.

