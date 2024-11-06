Uber price target raised to $86 from $84 at Loop Capital

Loop Capital analyst Rob Sanderson raised the firm’s price target on Uber (UBER) to $86 from $84 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The stock will command a higher multiple as autonomous vehicles are proven to be an enabler vs. a disruptor for Uber, though this debate will remain unsettled for a few years, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm is also rolling forward its valuation framework to 2026 estimates.

