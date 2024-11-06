Uber price target raised to $84 from $82 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on Uber (UBER) to $84 from $82 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is updating its model after the company’s Q3 earnings beat last week.
