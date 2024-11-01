Uber price target raised to $82 from $80 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson raised the firm’s price target on Uber (UBER) to $82 from $80 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The combo of a slight mobility miss and a “provocative” autonomous vehicle discussion may have spurred some knee-jerk selling, but this is “obviously an opportunity”, with growth rates across the business remaining healthy above 20% and the company’s new verticals continuing to grow fast, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

