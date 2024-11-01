News & Insights

Stocks

Uber price target raised to $82 from $80 at RBC Capital

November 01, 2024 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson raised the firm’s price target on Uber (UBER) to $82 from $80 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The combo of a slight mobility miss and a “provocative” autonomous vehicle discussion may have spurred some knee-jerk selling, but this is “obviously an opportunity”, with growth rates across the business remaining healthy above 20% and the company’s new verticals continuing to grow fast, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UBER:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UBER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.