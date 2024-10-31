Uber price target raised to $120 from $90 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney raised the firm’s price target on Uber (UBER) to $120 from $90 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following what the firm calls “a modest Beat & Bracket Q3 EPS result,” noting that its target change is due “largely” to a roll-forward of its valuation framework to FY26. Following “solid Q3 EPS results with robust fundamentals,” the firm says it continues to view Uber as the “global leader in Rideshare & Online Delivery.”
