Uber Plans to Lay Off 3,700 Employees. Its Stock Is Dropping.

The layoffs keep coming for companies hit hard by the coronavirus. The latest: Uber Technologies plans to fire 3,700 employees because the number of passengers using its service has plunged.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Uber (ticker: Uber) said that “Due to lower trip volumes in its Rides segment and the Company’s current hiring freeze, the Company is reducing its customer support and recruiting teams by approximately 3,700 full-time employee roles.” The moves will cost about $20 million, the filing said. Uber also said that CEO Dara Khosrowshahi would not take a salary for the rest of the year.

“Today’s cost cutting move ahead of tomorrow’s earnings is a painful, but unfortunately a necessary move for Dara & Co. to make in this unprecedented COVID-19 environment,” writes Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. “On the other side of this dark valley, the Uber business model will likely look a lot different for the next few years (at least) and the company must rationalize costs and a smaller operation to focus on attaining profitability in this “new normal” backdrop. On the ride sharing front, Uber and Lyft face Herculean-like challenges looking ahead as the new reality will likely change the business models of these companies (and competitors) for the foreseeable future.”

Uber’s announcement follows news that more than 20 million Americans lost their jobs in April, according to payroll provider ADP. As recent layoffs from Airbnb and now Uber suggest, those layoffs are likely to get worse, perhaps making April’s payrolls report, due Friday, less relevant. What we do know is that job losses will continue even after the rush to lay off and furlough employees during the initial coronavirus hit.

Uber’s earnings are scheduled for release after the close of trading on Thursday. Lyft (LYFT), Uber’s competitor, is set to report after the close on Wednesday.

Uber stock dropped 3.1% to $27.19 in early trading. Its stock had dropped 5.6% in 2020 through Tuesday’s close.

