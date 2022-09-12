Uber pays New Jersey $100 mln in dispute over drivers’ employment status - NYT

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N has paid New Jersey $100 million in back taxes after the state said the company has misclassified its drivers as independent contractors, the New York Times reported on Monday.

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development found that Uber and one of its subsidiaries owed four years of back taxes, the report said.

Uber and the state agency did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru)

