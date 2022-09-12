US Markets
UBER

Uber pays New Jersey $100 mln in dispute over drivers’ employment status - NYT

Contributor
Lavanya Ahire Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Uber Technologies Inc has paid New Jersey $100 million in back taxes after the state said the company has misclassified its drivers as independent contractors, the New York Times reported on Monday.

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N has paid New Jersey $100 million in back taxes after the state said the company has misclassified its drivers as independent contractors, the New York Times reported on Monday.

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development found that Uber and one of its subsidiaries owed four years of back taxes, the report said.

Uber and the state agency did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru)

((LavanyaSushil.Ahire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UBER

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular