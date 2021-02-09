Markets
Uber Partners With Walgreens To Offer Free Rides To COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) has partnered with Walgreens to offer free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments in underserved communities, the companies said. The Pilot programs will begin in cities including Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, and El Paso.

The partnership is part of a commitment made by Uber to provide up to 10 million free or discounted rides so transportation is not a barrier to getting a vaccine.

"Transportation should never be a barrier to health care. We look forward to building on this exciting new partnership with Walgreens, harnessing the power of the Uber platform to help connect more people with vaccines, as we all work together to help end this pandemic," said Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber CEO.

The companies said they will roll out several initiatives over the coming months as vaccines become available for mass distribution.

