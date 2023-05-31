News & Insights

Markets
UBER

Uber Partners With Party City To Deliver Party Supplies

May 31, 2023 — 12:05 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and celebrations major Party City Wednesday announced a partnership to bring party supplies and much more to customers nationwide through Uber Eats.

The companies said during the summer holidays and celebrations occasions hundreds of Party City stores across the country will be available to shop through the Uber Eats platform. Consumers will be able to shop for thousands of items and have them delivered right to their door.

Uber One members will benefit from a $0 Delivery Fee and a 5 percent discount on all Party City orders with a $15 minimum purchase.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UBER

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.