Uber Partners With Party City To Deliver Party Supplies

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and celebrations major Party City Wednesday announced a partnership to bring party supplies and much more to customers nationwide through Uber Eats.

The companies said during the summer holidays and celebrations occasions hundreds of Party City stores across the country will be available to shop through the Uber Eats platform. Consumers will be able to shop for thousands of items and have them delivered right to their door.

Uber One members will benefit from a $0 Delivery Fee and a 5 percent discount on all Party City orders with a $15 minimum purchase.

