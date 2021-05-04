Uber Partners With Gopuff To Expand Grocery Delivery In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Uber has partnered with delivery startup Gopuff to expand grocery delivery in the U.S.

The move comes after months of expansion for the Uber Eats app into grocery, convenience, alcohol and additional verticals to meet the evolving expectations of American consumers. Residents in more than 100 cities and towns in 20 major U.S. metros can now have groceries delivered—whether scheduled or on-demand—via the Uber and Uber Eats apps.

Gopuff delivers a diverse selection of everyday essentials to customers in more than 650 cities from its own more than 250 micro-fulfillment centers.

The new in-app collaboration is planned to launch in more than 95 cities this June with national expansion to follow later in the summer. It will make use of Gopuff's hyper-local logistics and driver network to reach Uber customers across the country.

Uber users will see nearly every Gopuff category on Uber Eats—all with the benefits of membership: Uber Pass and Eats Pass members will enjoy $0 Delivery on all Gopuff orders over $15, Uber said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.