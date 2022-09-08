Uber Partners Nuro To Use Their Autonomous Electric Vehicles For Food Deliveries

Markets
(RTTNews) - Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and autonomous vehicle company Nuro, announced a multi-year partnership to use Nuro's autonomous electric vehicles for food deliveries in the United States.

Uber Eats consumers will be able to order meals and goods delivered by Nuro's zero-occupant autonomous delivery vehicles, which run on public roads and are built specifically to carry food and other goods.

The partnership will kick off this fall with deliveries in Houston, Texas and Mountain View, California. Uber and Nuro plan to expand the service to the greater Bay Area.

The partnership highlights the rapidly growing potential for last-mile autonomous delivery of meals, groceries, and other goods and opens up autonomous delivery technology to Uber Eats merchants/restaurants of all sizes. Nuro was the first company to achieve fully autonomous vehicle operations in the three states of Arizona, California, and Texas. It is also the first to obtain an autonomous deployment permit from the California DMV. It remains one of only three companies to be granted the permit to date.

