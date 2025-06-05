Uber Partners With Five Below To Offer Nationwide Delivery Of Fun-Finds, Must-Have Essentials

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), Thursday announced a collaboration with Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) for nationwide delivery of fun finds and must-have essentials through Uber Eats platform.

Notably, Uber One members can enjoy added perks, including $0 delivery fees on eligible orders.

The collaboration signifies Uber's commitment to helping retailers unlock new digital storefronts and reach customers with convenience and speed.

In the pre-market hours, Uber is trading at $84.40, up 1.22 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.