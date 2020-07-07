Uber Partners Cornershop To Offer Grocery Delivery In Select Latin American And Canadian Cities

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) announced Tuesday that users in select Latin American and Canadian cities can now order groceries through the Uber and Uber Eats apps, in partnership with Cornershop, the popular grocery delivery startup based in Santiago, Chile.

This follows the companies' 2019 agreement for Uber to acquire a majority stake in Cornershop, which is expected to close in the coming days. This marks Uber and Cornershop's first integrated grocery delivery experience.

Uber will now connect people and communities through both Uber and Uber Eats apps with the tap of a button, offering rides, prepared food, retail goods and now groceries. This will be open to shoppers in select cities in Latin America, Canada and coming later this month in the United States.

With this new integration, grocery orders placed on Uber and Uber Eats will be facilitated and delivered by Cornershop team members, just like ordering a ride or a meal with Uber.

Following this integration in select cities in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Canada, Uber now plans to roll out improvements to the grocery experience for shoppers and merchants alike globally, throughout the summer of 2020 and beyond.

