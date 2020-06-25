Uber pares back digital wallet ambitions, head of unit quits - Bloomberg News

June 25 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc's UBER.N financial services head Peter Hazlehurst is stepping down as the company focuses on rides and food delivery, and ices plans to become a financial services company, Bloomberg News reported, citing an email to staff.

Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said in the email that Uber will "deprioritize" several of its finance-related projects, which included credit cards, a digital wallet and instant payments for drivers, the report on Thursday added.

Last month, Uber cut 23% of its workforce and said it will focus on its core businesses and planned to reduce investment in several "non-core projects" to weather the impact of the pandemic on its business.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.