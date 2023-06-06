News & Insights

US Markets
UBER

Uber opens office for 1,000 more workers at Amsterdam headquarters

Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

June 06, 2023 — 06:00 pm EDT

Written by Toby Sterling for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, June 7 (Reuters) - Uber said on Wednesday it has opened a new office with space for 1,000 additional workers in Amsterdam, where the company has its international headquarters.

The U.S. ride sharing and food delivery firm said in a statement it currently employs more than a thousand workers in Amsterdam and is looking to add additional engineers.

"Our new headquarters gives us space to grow in Amsterdam, as we actively recruit top tech talent in the (Dutch) capital," CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Chris Reese)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UBER

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.