Uber offers more than 1 bln eur to buy Daimler/BMW's freenow - Manager Magazin

FRANKFURT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing firm Uber UBER.N has offered more than 1 billion euros to buy Daimler DAIGn.DE and BMW's BMWG.DE joint mobility services company Freenow, Manager Magazin said on Wednesday.

While Daimler is ready to sell, BMW's Chief Executive Oliver Zipse is wavering about selling up, and is instead open to offering Uber a stake, Manager Magazin added.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Seythal)

