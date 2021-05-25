UBER Offers Free Coronavirus Vaccination Rides Through Jul 4

Uber Technologies UBER has launched its previously announced free vaccination rides program in partnership with the White House and Lyft LYFT. The move is a step towards U.S. President Joe Biden’s goal of getting 70% of the U.S. adult population vaccinated by Jul 4.



The company is offering up to four free rides (up to $25 off each) to anyone taking a trip to get vaccinated. Customers can book a ride through the Uber app by tapping on Vaccine. The free rides are available between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., through Jul 4, Uber said in a statement. The two roundtrips to get the shots should be three weeks apart between May 24 and Jul 4.

While riders are receiving a discount, drivers are being paid in full, the company said.



As for Lyft, people can get two free rides (up to $15 each) for traveling to and from vaccination sites, effective May 24. Customers can avail the rides after receiving a code through the Lyft app upon booking a trip. Users can book a trip on Lyft rideshare, bike or scooter between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.



Both Uber and Lyft carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Uber Technologies, Inc. Price

Uber Technologies, Inc. price | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the Internet - Services industry are Facebook FB and Sohu.com SOHU, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of Facebook and Sohu.com have rallied more than 39% and 100% in a year’s time, respectively.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency have sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.