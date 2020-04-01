Uber Offers 10 Mln Free Rides, Deliveries During COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies said it is offering 10 million free rides and food deliveries to healthcare workers, seniors, and people in need, amid the surging coronavirus or covid-19 crisis.

Across the world, the company aims to work with more cities, food banks, hospitals and others to move what matters, such as getting first responders to work, and food to those who need it.

Uber urged organizations looking for support with rides or food deliveries to reach out to the firm at "impact2020@uber.com." According to the firm, any organization, healthcare provider, or governmental entity is eligible for the offer.

In the UK, Uber is already providing free rides and food deliveries to NHS workers fighting the virus.

Uber would cover the costs associated with delivering food, meals and rides. These include free Uber Eats meals, the cost of the ride or delivery of food from a food bank, payments to the drivers and couriers, among others.

In a statement, Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, said, "The coronavirus has turned the world upside down. Some days it feels like everything has changed, and we've all had to change with it. A month ago, Uber was connecting 16 million trips a day. Now, we're urging our riders to stay home if they can."

The news comes as Uber's business is hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown across the world. To support social distancing, the company has temporarily suspended the Uber Pool service around the world. Uber had said in early March that it will offer compensation to drivers and delivery people diagnosed with the coronavirus or put under individual quarantine by a public health agency.

Khosrowshahi has requested U.S. President Donald Trump to include the company's drivers and delivery workers, along with all independent workers in the gig economy, in the federal government's COVID-19 stimulus package.

