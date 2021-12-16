Uber News: 12 Things About UberEats Driverless Delivery Plan for UBER Stock Investors to Know

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Uber (NYSE:UBER) stock is in the news Thursday on plans to launch driverless food delivery via its UberEarts service.

Let’s dive into that new below with all the info that holders of UBER stock need to know.

Uber is teaming up with Motional for the driverless food delivery pilot.

for the driverless food delivery pilot. This will have them delivering meal kits to customers in Santa Monica starting early next year.

Motional will handle the driverless part of the deal with its retrofitted electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 vehicles.

Even though these vehicles will be self-driving, a safety operator will be present during the deliveries.

Other details about the driverless food delivery service from UberEats are still up in the air.

That includes how many driverless vehicles will take to the streets in Santa Monica for the pilot.

It’s also unclear how the user experience on UberEats will be for this service.

What we do know is Uber and Motional are promising to offer more details ahead of the launch next year.

Other recent news from Uber that’s likely to interest investors includes an unusual delivery to the International Space Station (ISS).

Of course, this wasn’t done by traditional means.

Instead, an order of canned foods was sent up with Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa.

Maezawa was touring the ISS and brought the food with him during his flight.

UBER stock is down slightly as of Thursday morning and is down 26.1% since the start of the year.

