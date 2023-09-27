News & Insights

US Markets
UBER

Uber names Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah as CFO

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

September 27, 2023 — 04:32 pm EDT

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Adds details on appointment and background in paragraphs 2-4

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies UBER.N on Wednesday named Analog Devices ADI.O CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah as the finance chief of the ride-hailing company.

The development comes as Uber gears up against competition from smaller rival Lyft LYFT.O.

Mahendra-Rajah will join Uber on Nov. 13 and replaces Nelson Chai, who announced his plan to step down from the role in August.

Mahendra-Rajah was previously the CFO at vehicle technologies supplier WABCO Holdings and has held other financial leadership roles at Applied Materials AMAT.O, Visa V.N and United Technologies.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UBER
ADI
LYFT
AMAT
V

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.