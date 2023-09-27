Uber names Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah as CFO

Adds details on appointment and background in paragraphs 2-4

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies UBER.N on Wednesday named Analog Devices ADI.O CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah as the finance chief of the ride-hailing company.

The development comes as Uber gears up against competition from smaller rival Lyft LYFT.O.

Mahendra-Rajah will join Uber on Nov. 13 and replaces Nelson Chai, who announced his plan to step down from the role in August.

Mahendra-Rajah was previously the CFO at vehicle technologies supplier WABCO Holdings and has held other financial leadership roles at Applied Materials AMAT.O, Visa V.N and United Technologies.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

