Uber, Moderna Join To Increase Vaccination Awareness And Adoption - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Moderna (MRNA) and Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) announced a collaboration to explore ways to help support the uptake of COVID-19 vaccines. The companies will work together initially to provide information on vaccine safety through Uber's in-app messaging. While initially targeting Uber users in the United States, the companies plan to expand the partnership globally in the coming months.

"As part of our commitment to help address COVID-19, Moderna will be working with a coalition of partners to educate, build trust around and increase awareness of the importance of vaccination in those communities significantly impacted by the pandemic," said Moderna CEO Stphane Bancel.

