Uber may temporarily suspend accounts of riders, drivers with coronavirus - CNN

Rama Venkat Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Uber Technologies Inc is considering temporarily suspending the accounts of riders and drivers who have tested positive for the coronavirus or have been exposed to it, CNN reported on Wednesday.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

The ride-hailing company said on Saturday it would offer compensation to drivers and delivery people diagnosed with the coronavirus or placed in quarantine for up to 14 days.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

