Uber may have to face lawsuit alleging race bias in driver ratings

By Daniel Wiessner

Dec 7 (Reuters) - A judge on a U.S. appeals court panel on Thursday said a lower court made a "legal error" in tossing out a lawsuit claiming Uber Technologies Inc's policy of terminating drivers with low passenger ratings is racially discriminatory.

9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Jennifer Sung during oral arguments in San Francisco said that it was wrong for a judge to dismiss the case at an early stage based on a lack of statistical evidence of bias, because the plaintiff could only get that information by proceeding to discovery.

“All of the relevant data is Uber’s – who is the workforce, who has been terminated, and the racial composition of those two groups,” Sung, a former labor activist and appointee of President Joe Biden, said to Uber’s lawyer, Andrew Spurchise.

But it was not clear how the other two judges on the panel, both appointees of Republican former President Donald Trump, were leaning.

Spurchise maintained that plaintiff Thomas Liu had not shown any statistical disparity in the treatment of drivers and it would be improper to allow him to conduct discovery "based on the mere possibility that he may ultimately be able to prove his claim."

Uber asks passengers to rate drivers on a scale of one to five and deactivates drivers who fail to maintain high scores. Liu, who is Asian-American, said in the 2020 proposed class action that he was deactivated after his rating fell below 4.6.

Liu claims passengers are more likely to give poor ratings to non-white drivers, and Uber's use of the rating system violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and California anti-discrimination law.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco granted Uber's motion to dismiss the case last year, saying there was no plausible allegation of a statistical disparity among drivers of different races. He said a survey by Liu's lawyers of thousands of Uber drivers that showed a disparity was flawed.

Shannon Liss-Riordan, who represents Liu and has filed wage lawsuits on behalf of tens of thousands of Uber drivers, told the 9th Circuit on Thursday that Chhabria had set the bar too high by requiring statistical data at such an early stage. Sung seemed to agree.

"I think the legal error the district court made was requiring evidence of disparate impact," rather than just a plausible allegation, Sung said.

Circuit Judge Danielle Forrest did not speak during the arguments. Circuit Judge Daniel Collins said little but told Spurchise that “it certainly seems [Liu] was making a prima facie case at the pleading stage,” meaning Liu had established all of the elements of a discrimination claim in his complaint.

Liu is backed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which said in an amicus brief that the lawsuit should have survived because it cited research showing that customer ratings are likely to be influenced by bias, including for Uber drivers and other gig workers. That coupled with the survey by Liu's lawyers was enough to establish a plausible case, the agency said.

The case is Liu v. Uber Technologies Inc, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-16507.

For Liu: Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan

For Uber: Andrew Spurchise of Littler Mendelson

